Dy CM, PWD Min review design layout of sports univ

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain while hosting a review meeting on the construction of the Sports University directed officials to bear in mind the lifestyle of athletes while constructing the university.



The Ministers said that the university should be able to provide excellent facilities and equipment for the highest level of training. The objective of the Delhi Sports University is to nurture and encourage the best sporting talent in the country so that the university can make the nation proud by producing medal winning athletes, the Deputy CM said in the meeting.

"The university should be constructed keeping in mind the daily life routine of the ten topmost sportspersons of the world. For a sportsperson the stadium is their world and they thoroughly relish the training facilities for performance enhancement," he added.

The Delhi Sports University will offer training in almost all sports including weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, badminton, hockey, athletics and maintain the standards of the International Sports Federations of different sports.

He also instructed the officers that the University should be built visualising the day-to-day routine in a sports person's life.