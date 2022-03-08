Dy CM pushes for 'Mindset Curricula' series in pvt schools, some now say considering it

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday further pushed for private schools in the city to adopt his government's flagship school curricula — Happiness Classes, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum classes, and Deshbhakti Classes — citing the wonders it had done for government schools and stressing the need for it in all schools.



The state's education Minister interacted with principals and teachers of over 1,500 private schools to bring them on board. Sisodia on Monday while interacting with the present faculty, stressed the importance of mindset curricula (comprising all three above mentioned classes) and the need for its implementation across all schools.

The Minister while speaking at the event in Thyagraj stadium said that along with subjects, schools should take responsibility for every student's mindset and consider including mindset curricula in mainstream education routines.

Several private schools have already started looking at ways to implement these classes in their own schools.

"Just as any subject cannot be taught to children by teaching only one day a week, similarly the mindset cannot be developed in children without teaching it daily. Therefore, along with commitment, private schools need to adopt the mindset curriculum scientifically," he said.

He also said that quality education can be provided to each and every child only if the government and private schools work together. Dy CM Sisodia also noted how the education system had neglected the development of students' mindset in their curricula, emphasising on how an education that excludes such areas of development would be incomplete.