Dy CM okays road redev projects worth Rs 13.66 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi government approved several road strengthening projects worth Rs 13.66 crore for North-West Delhi in a bid to provide safety to commuters on Delhi roads.

PWD Minister Manish Sisodia approved the projects under which 9 roads in Pitampura and 12 roads in Rohini Sector- 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be redeveloped and strengthened by the Public Works Department. A total of 16.224 kms will be covered under the project including both areas.

"Due to increase in heavy traffic movement and completion of more than their useful lifespan period, these roads have deteriorated at various places and quality of the surface has worsened. Taking cognizance of the condition of roads, PWD officials have been asked to begin the strengthening of roads in Pitampura and Rohini immediately," Sisodia said.

The Minister further directed the officials to expedite the work of road strengthening projects and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during the construction work.

Under these projects, along with strengthening of roads the Public Works Department (PWD) will also have to ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, whitewashing of parapet walls or

railing.