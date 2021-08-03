Dy CM meets traders, says they are happy with GST amendments

New Delhi: Delhi's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met with traders and representatives of trade unions of different markets in the Capital, saying that the Delhi GST (Amendment) Bill has benefitted lakhs of traders who seemed happy in the interaction.



In the meeting Sisodia gave detailed information to the traders about the 15 amendments, present in the GST (Amendment) Bill. He stated that the GST audit, which was done earlier by the traders, will not be needed anymore. Lakhs of traders will get relief due to the elimination of the mandatory GST audit, as the audit added a lot of financial burden on the traders, he said.

"Delhi Government keeps on taking suggestions from the traders of Delhi from time to time and makes its policies based on those suggestions," Sisodia said after the interaction.

Earlier, if the GST 3B was late, a rule of interest was attached to the entire output tax but since the amendments, interest will have to be paid only on the net cash liability.

"Similarly, previously, there was a provision to pay tax and fine in case of detention or confiscation of goods. Now, traders and transporters have been given relief by changing it. The rules to prevent evasion of GST by creating bogus firms have also been tightened," the state government said in a statement.

The 15 amendments were approved in the Delhi Assembly last week. In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion among the traders all over Delhi regarding these GST amendments.

Among the attendees were Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal, traders from Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place and others.