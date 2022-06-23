Dy CM Manish Sisodia pulls up PWD officials during surprise inspection
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the road stretch between ITO and Tilak Bridge with the PWD officials on Wednesday. He warned the officials and directed them to get the maintenance work done with full commitment on a priority basis. Along with this he also asked the officials to prepare the plan for beautification of the road as per global standards within a week.
Sisodia said, "We are determined to make roads of Delhi beautiful and commuter friendly. Any laxity on the part of officials will not be tolerated."
During the visit the Deputy CM, who holds the PWD portfolio, inspected road
markings, lifts for skywalk near tilak bridge, and cleanliness at footover bridge etc.
On finding the irregularities, he pulled up the concerned officials for negligence in the work. "Officials will have to follow the standards of maintenance of roads set by the government which includes cleanliness, landscaping, and others. They will be held accountable in case any of the roads are found neglected," he said. A meeting of all junior engineers may be called in the coming days to give the necessary directions for road maintenance across the Capital and assess the status of roads in their jurisdiction.
