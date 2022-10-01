Dy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with students

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Sarvodaya Co-Ed School in I P Extension and interacted with the students in the morning assembly.



The minister asked the children about their career aspirations and said that in the last seven years the government schools have become brilliant and world-class education facilities are being provided to the children whose confidence level has gone up considerably.

"Our children are not only dreaming of becoming surgeons, space scientists, athletes, politicians, entrepreneurs, teachers, IAS officers but also working hard to fulfill it," Sisodia said.

During the interaction, the students said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum has brought a lot of change in their thinking about careers. They told the minister that earlier the vision regarding career was only about getting employment but now it has changed. Now when they think about a career they also consider how it will impact the future of the country.

Sisodia said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum has brought significant change in the mindset of children within just one year. "Now our students have understood that, along with standing on the border and serving the country, finding a solution to unemployment, eradicating illiteracy, eradicating poverty is also a kind of patriotism," he added.

A class VIII student told the minister that the Happiness Curriculum and the mindfulness activities conducted under it have taught him to be happy and keep the stress away. The student also said that through the practice of mindfulness, he has learned how to keep himself away from negative thoughts.

Sisodia said that this is the achievement of the Delhi Education Revolution that not only has the government made the physical infrastructure of the schools world-class but has also empowered students with a strong growth mindset.