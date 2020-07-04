Dy CM launches e-learning portal for school children

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday launched a comprehensive e-learning portal called LEAD — Learning through E-Resources Made Accessible for Delhi — which has more than 10,000 instructional materials and course content for Classes I to XII.

Through LEAD, students will have access to textbooks, study material and course content as per the syllabus of the CBSE, NCERT and the Delhi government's curriculum. This will include digital QR coded textbooks, learning outcome, explanatory videos, practice questions and evaluation process. Sisodia said that through LEAD, the Delhi government is sharing its teaching-learning material on the digital platform, DIKSHA.