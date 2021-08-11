Dy CM interacts with heads of schools as they prepare to reopen

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with heads of schools of south east district, ahead of reopening of the Delhi government schools in the Capital.



The Minister directed officials to strictly follow the SOP issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) after the schools reopen. He further said that it is the Heads of Schools that are not only ready to bridge the learning gap when schools open but also cater to social-emotional well-being when children return to school.

During the special PTM which was conducted by the schools in which most parents agreed that schools should reopen simply because, in the last 1.5 years, there has been a lot of damage to the children's education due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We have to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional well-being of children. Our children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of COVID, we need to get them out of that phase," Sisodia said.

The Minister also sought suggestions from heads of schools regarding the opening of schools in which one of the attendees said that they will work towards reconnecting with the children in the first week of school so that they can reunite with the teaching-learning process again. Another suggestion was appointing a professional counsellor who will counsel the children.

A 3-day capacity building program has been started for the Heads of Schools in the South-East District, by the government.

"The purpose of this training program is to make the heads of school aware of the new programs started by the government in the field of education and share information related to its implementation," the Delhi government said in a statement.