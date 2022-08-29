Dy CM inspects streetscaping on Shivdaspuri to Motinagar Rd. stretch

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inspected the road stretch from Shivdaspuri to Motinagar in order to ensure quality work on site. Maximum streetscaping work on this road stretch has been completed and is undergoing completion.



While commenting on the status of the project of the particular road stretch, Sisodia said that the Shivdaspuri Moti Nagar road has been converted into a world class road, and citizens are thrilled to see the newly beautified stretch.

He said, "Working on the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the PWD department is beautifying the 16 roads of Delhi on the lines of European roads and after their beautification in the pilot phase, we will work on further 540 km of roads under PWD. The beautification work will give a new look to the roads and provide a pleasant walking experience to people."

During the inspection, PWD officials briefed the Deputy Chief Minister about the status of the streetscaping project going on the lines of European roads.

Speaking about the road stretch from Shivdaspuri to Motinagar, officials said that the particular road stretch is 4.5 kilometer long and beautification work in the maximum part of this road stretch has been completed. A cycle track and a walkway are being constructed on the road stretch along with the development of aesthetically appealing green areas on either side of the road. Adequate road infrastructure is being developed for pedestrians and road users to sit and rest.

During the inspection, Sisodia found that the horticulture work requires more attention to maintain the greenery on the road in the long run. In this regard, he instructed the officials that immediate attention should be given to this, and the quality fertilizers should be added regularly for proper nutrition of plantations on the road. Along with this, he also instructed them to take care of the cleanliness and maintenance of the entire stretch regularly.

Streetscaping of city roads is an ambitious project of the Delhi government, under which PWD is working on 16 roads in pilot phase, to make them beautiful and safe as per European standards.

After completion of the project on these roads streetscaping of 540km stretch will be taken up by the PWD.