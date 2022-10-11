Dy CM inaugurates Delhi's 1st slum festival

New Delhi: Our Constitution has provided everyone with the fundamental right to have a dignified life and it is our duty as government to ensure this. Delhi government through DUSIB is making efforts to reach out to all people who have been deprived of basic needs and help people have a better life in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while inaugurating Delhi's First Slum Festival on Monday. The week-long festival has been organised by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and is being held at DUSIB shelter homes cluster, Sarai Kale Khan.



Through this event DUSIB aims to spread awareness on the issues of homelessness and its challenges, and needs of the marginal homeless residents, recognise and celebrate their achievements and further inspire the persons experiencing deprivation.

Sisodia said, "I am happy that DUSIB has provided such a big platform to children and youth living in slum clusters and night shelters to showcase their talents through these events. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a lot of work has been done in 7 years. As a result of that, even people living in slums and shelter homes are getting excellent treatment from free MBBS doctors in Mohalla clinics, which no one ever imagined 7-8 years ago from today. This is the gift of Arvind Kejriwal. Today children in Delhi are getting good education irrespective of their background and going to institutes like IITs-IIMs. They are becoming engineers and doctors. I am proud that our government in Delhi has built good government schools and hospitals under the leadership of the Chief Minister, given free electricity to the people, free bus travel to women, and construction workers and now one more thing has been added to it which is this festival of DUSIB where youth living in slums are being given an opportunity to showcase their talent."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that through such an event, not only will the children get an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents, but their confidence will also increase and the government will give them a chance to move forward while working in this direction.

The event highlighted the stories and recognised the efforts of people who have achieved laurels by overcoming significant challenges, in spite of being homeless. Along with this, across all DUSIB Shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras, focussed activities shall be conducted for a week commencing from World Homeless Day 2022.