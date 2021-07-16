Dy CM, DSU V-C wish Tokyo-bound athletes good luck and fortune

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday interacted virtually Tokyo-bound athletes from the Capital, three of whom had received financial assistance from the Delhi government for training. Three out of four players representing the country in the Olympic Games have received financial assistance for sports training under Delhi Government's Mission Excellence Scheme, the State government shared in a statement.



During the interaction, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Karnam Malleshwari, was also present and interacted with the athletes. Malleshwari and Sisodia both encouraged the players, took stock of their preparations, and conveyed their best wishes to the players to win medals for the country.

"We are certain that all our athletes will perform their best in the games. Play without any stress, and focus on the field. The prayers of all the people of Delhi and the country are with our athletes," Sisodia said.

The Four players from the Capital — Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar, Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri are representing India in Table Tennis, Shooting, and Track and Field events respectively. Three players out of the four have been part of the Mission Excellence of Delhi Government.

During the interaction, the players mentioned that they have received immense help all through their training under the State Government scheme. Through it, the Delhi Government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh for training of all those players who perform well in sports.

"The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal has been realised. Delhi Government not only rewards the players who win medals, but also makes them worthy of winning medals by helping players during the days of their struggle and training," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, while wishing the players, said that they should remember their training and give their best. Sharing her experience as a former Olympic athlete, she said that players should focus just on their game to perform well.