Dy CM directs dists not to summon teachers for duties other than COVID

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed that teachers of Delhi government schools be not roped in for any administrative duty as schools for classes 10 and 12 reopened.



"Teachers of Delhi government have been at the forefront of COVID-related duties ever since the first lockdown in March, 2020. They have rendered their services whenever the District Administration asked them to do so.

In fact, as late as the current month, they have also been involved in the door-to-door survey, enforcement of COVID protocol, screening at airport, and many of them have also been engaged in activities related to coronavirus vaccination trials," he said in an official order.

"Considering the upcoming board examinations, the Delhi Government has decided to commence special classes, including practical examinations, pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12 students from January 18," the minister said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, further directed that discretion is necessary in summoning the services of the teachers so that education activities, which the teachers are originally mandated to discharge, are not seriously disrupted.

"It has been seen that the district authorities are summoning the services of specific Teachers, Vice-Principals and Principals of the Directorate of Education (DoE) directly without any consultation with the Directorate. Considering the importance of education as well as the emergency related COVID duties, the district officials are directed not to summon the services of any teacher for any other administrative or field related work, other than COVID related duties," he said.

The minister has said that if in any emergency situation the district authorities feel the necessity of deploying teachers, then prior permission from him shall be mandatory for engagement of teachers in such work.

"It has been brought to my notice that about 20,000-25,000 teachers are currently posted with district authorities for COVID-related duties. Considering the importance of education and the present status of COVID situation in Delhi, district authorities to substantially scale down the present level of deployment and direct the teachers to report back to schools for their regular duties," the order added.

As schools reopened on Monday, Sisodia also visited two schools to check the arrangements for arriving students The Minister said that the state government had given a nod to reopen only after "careful consideration".

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took to social media to express his joy on the occasion. He wrote, "After a long time, seeing the children studying in Delhi's schools again is a very emotional moment for me. leaving behind a very difficult time schools have re-opened today. Hopefully everything will be normal soon and all the children will come to school to meet their teachers and friends."

The new normal in schools include — socially distanced classes, sanitizer availability, masks and cleanliness of the schools.

Though the parents have offered mixed reactions, and are a little nervous about the schools reopening, Sisodia said that it was only natural for the parents to feel so. Their confidence will build over time which will lead to more students coming to schools, he added.