Dy CM claims just 12-14 hrs given for O2 deaths data

New Delhi: The Centre gave only 12-14 hours to the Delhi government to furnish data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday, a day after he had claimed no such communication was received by it.



Sisodia's statement came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya questioned the Delhi government's claim of not having received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage and tweeted the communication sent by his ministry on July 26 in this regard.

In the communication received by the Delhi government on July 26, the Centre gave time till noon of the next day to file the data, a mere 12-14 hours time frame, Sisodia said in response to Mandaviya's tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero COVID-19 fatality and 37 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, with the positivity rate declining to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Forty-seven patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,280 in the national capital.