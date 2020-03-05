Dy CM attends special PTM in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, visited Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Khajuri Khas in North East Delhi on Wednesday to meet the students and parents of violence-affected areas. The Directorate of Education (DoE) organised Parent Teacher Meeting at schools affected by violence in North East Delhi on March 4 and 5. Thursday was the second day of Special PTM which was for Second shift schools. On Tuesday, it was for Morning shift schools.



"The reason that we are conducting Parent Teacher Meetings is so that both parents and their children regain confidence. Right now, as the students have resumed attending schools, they have started becoming more confident about the atmosphere. They have understood that the situation is in control and that they don't need to worry about anything," said Dy CM.

"The people involved in the riots cannot shape the future of our country, three or four people roaming around on the streets may spread hatred but can never add to the bright future of our nation. It is only the younger generations coming out of thousands of families who can shape the future of India and help us progress further, if they study hard and get educated," added Sisodia.

"We are taking all the steps to erase every fear from the minds of our students, but it is also important for you as parents to not discuss such issues which can adversely impact your children. So please ensure that there is no fearful atmosphere at homes," he said.