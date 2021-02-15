Dwindling fines for not wearing masks spark fears among authorities in Ggm

Gurugram: As COVID-19 cases continue to show a downward trend from the beginning of December last year onwards, there has also been a huge decline in fines being levied on people for not wearing masks in public places.



Till February 14, there have only been 1,225 fines imposed for not wearing masks in public places.

In January, there were only 6,411 people who were penalised for not wearing masks. These numbers are quite less than the number of fines that were issued in the month of December (17,510), November (28,728), October (15,283) and September (24,650). The fine for not wearing masks is Rs 500.

While the less stern approach of the Gurugram Police in light of falling cases, senior public health officials in Gurugram have issued a warning against the lackadaisical approach of the citizens.

Contrary to expectations of the Gurugram Health Department, in the last few days, Gurugram has seen a greater number of new cases than recoveries. And active cases have steadily been rising towards 400.

The increase in the number of cases also comes at a time when the District Administration has further eased norms and has removed restrictions that were earlier there to prevent large social gatherings. Certain health officials have not ruled out the possibility that there can be a sudden spike in the number of cases in the last week of February and the month of March.

"I would request citizens to not be careless. The process of vaccinations is being carried out but it is still going to take time for a large number of citizens to get vaccinated. We must follow the norms as we have been doing earlier by covering our faces and sanitising our hands-on regular basis, "said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Gurugram.

On their part, officials from Gurugram Police asserted that in crowded places of the city checks were still being carried out and those people not wearing masks were being penalised.

"Our personnel continue to remain vigilant and make sure that people who are not wearing masks are made to do so. Wearing masks is the responsibility which will not only require force by police but also realisation and participation of citizens", said a senior police official from Gurugram Police.