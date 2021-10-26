Dwarka: Woman hands in husband for murdering his aunt

New Delhi: A woman in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday helped the Delhi Police arrest her husband for murdering his aunt after the man, after having absconded returned to his wife on the day of Karwa Chauth and offered to surrender to the police. The accused asked his wife to call the police.



The accused has been identified as Rajiv Gulati, a resident of Najafgarh of Dwarka District. Reportedly, the accused killed his aunt Kailash by shooting two bullets in her mouth. He had also shot the aunt's daughter Vandana who is currently undergoing treatment and is fighting for her life. Police said the accused person committed the killings over a monetory dispute on October 19.

Then he was on the run. Considering the seriousness of the heinous crime, police started investigating over 100 CCTV cameras across Delhi and neighbouring state Uttarakhand- Nangloi, Haridwar and Jhilmil, Shahdra, Delhi and Dehradun and chased him but the accused managed to evade the arrest.

After a relentless chase by the teams, pressure was mounted on the accused and his family. The mounting pressure culminated in the surrender of the accused after the wife of the accused made a PCR call regarding his whereabouts.

DCP Dwarka District Shankar Chaudhary was patrolling with the Joint CP when he received the wife's phone call. He then himself reached the house of the accused and made the arrest.

"My husband is at home and he wants to surrender. Please don't beat him since it's Karva Chauth, as I have kept a fast for my husband", the accused's wife said on the call to Police, according to those aware of the case.

A case was registered under sections 302/307 of IPC and 25/27 Arms Act in the local police station after the murder last week.

"During the interrogation, the accused informed cops that he purchased a pistol and kept it at his house and after the murder he ran away from there and went to Haridwar and then returned to Jhillmil Colony but he had no place to hide. So he again left for Dehradun and thereafter returned to his house on Sunday and since the police teams were relentlessly chasing him and under the pressure mounted by the police, he had to surrender," DCP Dwarka informed.

One pistol was used in the commission of the offence and five live cartridges have been recovered by cops.