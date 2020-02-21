New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority on Friday said Dwarka sub-city will see a new Metro link to create more connectivity from there to other parts of the city. "New Metro Link required to minimise interchange - Sector 21- Palam - Delhi Cantt – Sarai Rohilla RS. Plan to increase frequency of Airport Line and decreasing fare could also be considered as an option," said DDA.

DDA said that it has constituted the preparation of a plan that would focus on ecosystem for the sub-city of Dwarka. The plan would focus on issues like regional connectivity, women and child safety among other things. "As per the directions of LG, Delhi an Inter-disciplinary Sub-Group under the Chairmanship of Pr Commissioner (Land Disposal), System, DDA was constituted to prepare a strategic plan dovetailing all projects optimising available land and building on latest policy framework to develop a complete ecosystem for the sub-city of Dwarka," said a statement by DDA. The strategic plan focussed on the issues related to regional connectivity of Dwarka, woman and children safety and security, lack of commercial activities, lack of work centres, parking issues and similarly lack of public activities/social infrastructure.

DDA said that the main issues faced by Dwarka Sub-city were discussed, such as - not seen as an investment destination, Projects are fragmented, Women safety is a big concern, Entry/Exit points of Dwarka are congested. Meanwhile, the plan also focuses on inefficient Public Transport. "Time is taken by Bus to Work Centres is 1hr 45 min or more and by Metro to Work Centers is more than 1hr 15min, also, Airport line of DMRC has less capacity and is less frequent," said the pointers from the meeting.