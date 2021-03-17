Dwarka: Elderly woman dies after son slaps her

New Delhi: A 76-year-old woman died on Tuesday after she was allegedly slapped by her son over a personal tiff in Dwarka, police said, adding that they had arrested the 45-year-old son in the case and registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against him.

According to police, the woman was identified as one Avtar Kaur.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man, reportedly her son Ranbir, is seen slapping the woman after having a hot argument with her and his wife.

"...Ranbir slapped his mother on the face due to which she fell down and when they took her to a hospital, the doctor declared her dead," police

said.

Incidentally, no information regarding the MLC of Kaur was available as it was not prepared, police said, adding that no PCR call was made at the police station regarding the said incident.

"The old lady earlier had an argument with their neighbour (38-year-old Shudhra) over parking of vehicles near their building after which the police were called but she didn't want to pursue the matter further so it was resolved after which the lady had an argument with her 45-year-old son on the quarrel that just happened after which he slapped her," DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena

said.