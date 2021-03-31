Dwarka E-Way flyover collapse: String of mishaps ignored; residents raised alarm

Gurugram: The collapse of a slab of yet another under-construction flyover in Gurugram — this time on the Dwarka Expressway — has led to locals rising up in frustration that despite early signs and warnings, authorities had failed to safeguard the worksite.



Residents living in the area have now said that the worksite had already reported minor accidents that were largely ignored as no major injuries or deaths were caused.

One of the incidents was of a road around the flyover worksite caving in in February. In addition, a large girder being used for the work broke off, endangering the lives of five workers at the construction site. However, the situation was brought under control by authorities.

Between 2019 and 2021, seven major infrastructural road projects have either developed cracks, caved in or a portion of their structures have collapsed in Gurugram. Some of these projects include the Hero Chowk Flyover, IFFCO Chowk, Rampur Flyover and Pataudi Rail Overbridge road.

Having already witnessed a portion of flyover collapsing at Sohna Road, certain resident bodies had even written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office. Drawing parallels between the way in which the Sohna elevated flyover was being constructed, concerned residents highlighted that similar methods were also being adopted in the construction of the flyover at Dwarka Expressway.

Residents also highlighted that just like in the case of the Sohna Road flyover, safety barricades were also not being put around the flyover at Dwarka Expressway which was putting the lives of hundreds of commuters at risk.

"All major infrastructural projects like construction of flyovers, underpasses that have come up in Gurugram in last three to four years have not been able to withstand even for a year. The collapse of portions of flyovers at Sohna and Dwarka Expressway has only made matters worse. The government should now be transparent and not take these incidents lightly. If this is a case of corruption then my only request to the government and agencies involved in these projects would be to not play with the lives of citizens," Shikha Gupta, a local said.