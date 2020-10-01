DUTA to hold mass Hunger Strike on October 2 over salary issue

New Delhi: As the 'Rolling Cluster-wise Strike' organised by DUTA ended Thursday, the teachers organisation will go on a hunger strike over the non payment of DU teachers here on Friday.

Teachers of BRAC, MAC, IGIPESS, IP, LBC, Rajdhani, SRCAS, Shyamlal College (M & E), Satyawati (M& E), SGTB Khalsa, Shivaji College, SRCCC, SSC and VMC remained on strike and participated in online protest.



Hundreds of teachers across colleges shared their protest photos on social media in solidarity with the 12 DU Colleges.

During the 4-day protest, which started on 28 September 2020, Staff Associations of many of the 12 DU Colleges held physical protests in their Colleges. On the other hand many Staff Associations including JMC, IHE, LIC, SRCC and JDM held Zoom meetings to pass resolutions against the anti-employee action of the Delhi Government.



"While the grant released recently (22 September, 2020) to the six colleges was not adequate to cover salaries of all the employees and their dues, teachers and the non-teaching employees of the other six colleges still await salaries and pension. Employees are in extremely difficult situation as salaries/ pensions have not been paid for over 5 months now. Payment of other dues of employees including medical bills, arrears of the 7th Pay Commission and vacation salary of ad-hoc teachers for last year 2019 have not been done due to inadequacy of grants," a statement by DUTA said.

