DUTA plans to shut down varsity from March 11 over grants due to 12 colleges of DU from Delhi govt

new delhi: The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) in its executive meeting on Tuesday decided to shut down the varsity starting from March 11 to demand the release of grants for 12 DU colleges funded by Delhi government.



The meeting was held to discuss crisis faced by teaching and non-teaching staff in the 12 DU colleges that are 100% funded colleges for the last 14 months.

"In many units, employees have not received salaries for over six months now. Employees have also not received other dues. The issue was also discussed in the light of the recent merger of College of Art with AUD. The College of Art was de-affiliated from DU and merged without consulting stakeholders and without due processes. The DUTA Office Bearers will hold a meeting with teachers of CoA in this regard," DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

Meanwhile, various resolutions were passed by the executive council "to strengthen the movement to save the 12 DU Colleges and its employees".

DUTA decided that there should be an "immediate representations' to the Chief Minister, LG, the Vice-Chancellor and College Principals and Chairpersons of the 12 DU Colleges.

Meetings will also be held with the DUCKU and DU Students Union and other students' organisations by March 13.

DUTA has also said that it will hold a rally from the V-C office to the Chief Minister's residence on March 15. "On 18 March, rally to Save DU Colleges from the V-C Office (Gate No 1) to the LG's Office," said DUTA.

DUTA Executive will decide future course of action on March 20. DUTA also condemned the Delhi Government for merging College of Art with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, in its Cabinet meeting held on March 2.

"We take strong exception to such unilateral decisions taken by the Delhi Government that are in complete violation of statutory provisions of Delhi University," DUTA said in a

statement.