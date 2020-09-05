DUTA observes 'Black Teachers' Day'

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday observed "Black Teachers' Day" to protest the alleged delay in grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government. About 100 teachers were protesting at DU's arts faculty and were detained by the Delhi Police. "We are being taken to Maurice Police Station for protesting," DUTA President Rajib Ray told Millennium Post. The AAP dispensation and the university have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, 12 of which are fully funded by the Delhi government. The DUTA claim that the government has released inadequate grants to colleges, which has led to delay in salaries of employees at a time when people are in the middle of a pandemic. Police said they did not have permission to protest and were hence detained. The teachers were later released.