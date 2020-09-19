DUTA, DUSU launch offensive over college funding

new delhi: On the third day of the strike called by the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) to protest against the Delhi Government for delayed and sporadic release of grants in the 12 colleges of Delhi University that are 100 per cent funded by it. Teachers took to social media to protest against the Delhi Government. Teachers have reached out to students, many of whom have expressed solidarity and joined the protest today. "The excuses offered by the Government to defend the non-release of grants have been preposterous but now the Government has gone yet another step ahead to suggest that colleges should pay teachers' salaries out of the money collected from students," DUTA claimed.

DUTA also expressed its objections to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statements that "are sweeping and misleading."

The DUTA warns the Delhi Government to not indulge in such petty public shaming of institutions that they are supposed to govern and instead open a dialogue with the stakeholders to find solutions.

Meanwhile, DU Students Union on Friday condemned the actions which are being taken by the Deputy Chief Minister. "The plan of the Education Minister of utilising the funds of the students to finance the salaries of the teachers to be extremely disappointing, DUSU said.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, "The government of Delhi is bent on causing immense harm to the students for political reasons and is taking up steps which are hampering them. Delhi University is a prestigious university and the allegations of corruption by Deputy CM are extremely unfortunate. It is extremely ridiculous that according to Delhi govt, corruption has taken place in the six colleges which do not even consist of it's chairman and the remaining six colleges are clean."