Dust storm hits parts of NCR

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday evening witnessed a sudden change in weather as a dust storm most likely originating from the Western part of the country, hit several parts of the National Capital Region, including Gurugram.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital is likely to receive rains late in the evening and predicted that light rain and thunderstorms are likely for the next three days.

The IMD predicted 'very light rain' or 'thundershowers' from Monday to Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the season's average, it said. The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 103 this morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

A met official has said, "A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the region, which will lead to

the formation of thundery development on Sunday, with 'light rain' till Wednesday". However, there's more probability of rain for Monday and Tuesday.

The met office in its Saturday weather bulletin had said thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) would very likely occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and

Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe on Sunday.