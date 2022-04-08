Dust pollution: More mechanical road sweeping machines needed

New Delhi: Centre's air quality commission on Thursday directed various road construction and maintenance agencies in Delhi and NCR to procure more mechanical road sweeping machines to tackle the menace of air pollution arising from road dust.



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to carry out a study on the efficacy of dust-suppressants and apprise the panel by the May end this year.

The CAQM reviewed the progress of action taken by road construction/ maintenance agencies and Dust Control and Management Cells (DCMCs), set up in 2021 to monitor the progress of dust control measures, and was informed that out of Delhi's total road length of around 18,540 km, nearly 5,000 km has been identified for mechanical sweeping.

It noted that the south, east and north Delhi municipal corporations were in the process of procuring 12, 10 and 6 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) by September this year.

"For effective and efficient functioning, MRSMs have to be deployed at an average speed of about 5 km/hour. For an 8-hour shift, one machine can sweep about 40 km of roads in a day. Therefore, more MRSMs need to be procured by road construction and maintenance agencies.

"The agencies were advised to ensure strict enforcement and implementation of road dust control measures and timely submission of monthly reports," the panel said.

For mechanical cleaning of narrow roads, the panel was informed that smaller size machines were being procured.

"South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are planning to procure additionally 16 and 10 water sprinkling machines respectively in the current year," it noted.

The panel observed that there is no specific study to confirm the efficacy of dust suppressants that can be used effectively.

NHAI, which has been using dust suppressants, was advised to carry out a study on their efficacy and apprise the Commission.

"Various agencies were advised to fix targets for conversion of roadsides to either paved or to green areas and ensure its implementation to achieve the targets. Fix targets for the greening of central verges and ensure their implementation to achieve

the targets.

"Map regularly the roads under their respective jurisdiction for potholes, bad patches etc., and ensure their timely repair and maintenance. Dispose of dust scientifically at the designated sites. Regularly monitor and diligently enforce the dust mitigation measures. Submit the outcome of the study on the efficacy of dust suppressants by NHAI to the Commission by the end of May 2022," the panel said in an official statement.

The CAQM asked the Department of Environment, Delhi government, to coordinate with the agencies concerned and submit consolidated reports of all DCMCs to the Commission regularly.