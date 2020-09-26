DUSIB to provide free meals to homeless till end of winter

new delhi: A meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board was chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in which decisions to improve the condition of DUSIB shelter homes and provide various amenities to the people living in these shelter homes were discussed. DUSIB had started providing three free meals a day to the homeless people living in its shelters at the start of the nationwide lockdown and will continue the process till end of winter, at an annual expenditure of Rs. 15.31 crores, a statement issued by the CM's office stated.

DUSIB will rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park, to facilitate the use of land by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of the National War Museum and Memorial. The families will be rehabilitated to the transit camps for one to one and half years, which are located in Dwarka.