DU's Exec Council to meet on August 18
New Delhi: Delhi University's highest decision-making body — Executive Council — is slated to meet Thursday to decide on a slew of issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes and new admission process through CUET scores. The Executive Council will also hold discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by V-C Yogesh Singh in July.
In its last meeting on August 3, the academic council of DU approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework. It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test scores.
According to the agenda, the Executive Council will also deliberate on the recommendations of the Skill Enhancement Courses Committee regarding 43 courses to be implemented from academic year 2022-23 under UGCF. Besides, the resolution for the approval of 24 value addition courses to start from this academic year will also be on the table.
