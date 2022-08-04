DU's academic council approves FYUP syllabi of various courses
New Delhi: The Delhi University's academic council on Wednesday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). Seven council members dissented against the resolution.
The matter will now be sent to the executive council, the DU's top decision-making body, for approval."FYUP syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the academic council. Seven members of the council issued dissent note," a council member said. The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.
The executive council had in February approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022), as formulated by a National Education Policy cell. The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.
Some of the courses are — BA (Hons) in Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc in Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) in Microbiology.
The syllabi have been prepared by the course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors two from the department concerned and three college professors. The dissenting academic council members claimed that over 70,000 students would suffer due to the "un-academic hurried exercise" through which the DU was trying to claim implementation of the FYUP.
