During pandemic, RML hospital reports theft of medical equipment

New Delhi: In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has reported a theft of medical equipment from the premises and the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the matter to take up the probe in the case. According to hospital officials, equipment like flextome cutting balloon and Sion blue PTCA wires were among the items that were stolen from the Laboratory Store of the healthcare facility.



An internal committee of the hospital, headed by the Additional Medical Superintendent had first looked

into the matter, following which it was decided to hand over the case to the police, who registered an FIR in the matter on July 10.

"A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Medical Superintendent of the hospital to enquire into the missing items from the Cath Lab Store," police said. The complaint was given by one Pankaj Kumar Sinha and police have registered a case under section 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, etc) at the North Avenue police station.

PTCA wires are used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), which is a minimally invasive procedure to open up blocked coronary arteries, allowing blood to circulate unobstructed to the heart muscle. Cutting balloons are also equipment used in performing a different kind of angioplasty where microsurgical blades are mounted longitudinally.