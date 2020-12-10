Durgesh Pathak claims Nr MCD waiving off rent owed by SDMC

New delhi: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged on Wednesday that the North and South MCDs of the Capital are corrupt and lack proper financial management.



At a press conference in the city, Pathak claimed that the North MCD has waived off Rs 2457 crores of the South MCD which the latter was supposed to pay as rent for office space. He pointed out that while financial corruption has not stopped, the salaries of the MCD employees had been stopped for several months now.

The South MCD functions from the civic centre, which is the office space of the North MCD and has been given on rent to SDMC. "If you look at the last year's budget document, you will see that it has been noted that the North MCD should get Rs 2457 crores from the South MCD," he said.

The officials and the commissioners of the North MCD have written several letters to the South MCD asking them to pay the mentioned amount.

"Yesterday, the North MCD presented the budget for this year. It is unfortunate that in this document there is no mention of this huge amount which is due from the side of South MCD," Pathak alleged, adding that if the SDMC paid this money, then for one year, the North MCD will not face any kind of financial issues and all the salaries of the employees can be

cleared.

"The AAP wants to know that if there is no due money then why are the earlier commissioners writing letters to the South MCD? The AAP wants to know how can the North MCD waive off this money which is the money of the citizens," the AAP leader questioned.

However, when asked for a comment on the matter and Pathak's allegations, South MCD Mayor Anamika said, "This figure is inaccurate. We are paying maintenance charges (water and electricity) to the North MCD as we are required to do." The North MCD Mayor did not respond to repeated calls.