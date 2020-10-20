Durga Puja to go online; home delivery of prasad, COVID-19 test for priests planned

new delhi: Online darshan, home delivery of prasad and COVID-19 test for priests and cooks are some of the unique measures that Durga Puja organisers in the national capital have come up with to safely host the festival in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.



Some organisers said they will rope in two priests to avoid any last-minute scrambling if the main priest gets infected with COVID-19, while others plan to maintain a record of visitors for easy contact-tracing.

Most Durga Puja committees in Delhi have decided not to allow entry of people and limit physical darshan to their members only. The Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, which organises one of the biggest Durga puja festival in Delhi, has decided not to allow entry of general public to the temple premises this year due to COVID-19.

It has tied up with a DTH service provider and a local cable operator so that devotees can have a darshan of Durga idol from their houses. The temple society also has plans to facilitate online darshan on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.