DU vs St Stephen's: College likely to challenge HC verdict

New Delhi: St Stephen's College is likely to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process at the institution and seek "interim relief" to carry out this year's admissions as usual, a source said on Tuesday.



Members of the college's governing body — the highest decision making body of the institution — met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action and decided to move the Supreme Court against the high court order, a member said on the condition of anonymity. This comes days after the high court asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University.