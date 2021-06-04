DU UG admission process likely to begin on July 15: V-C

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate

courses on July 15, the varsity's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said, while asserting that the admissions will be based on merit.

Officials said they are anticipating the fact that all school boards would have declared results by then.

Following the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations by the CBSE and CISCE in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, officials said

discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses.

Every year, the varsity's colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges. A decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Joshi is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the Education Ministry. A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," he said.