DU to set up firms to raise funds for 'innovation'

new delhi: The Delhi University (DU) will set up two not-for-profit companies to seek funds from its alumni and to promote innovation, university Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said.

As the university enters its centenary year, Singh said there should be policy reforms.

In the centenary year, we should come towards policy reforms to make DU a better place. How can make we make DU a happening place? We are doing investments and have asked for a loan from HEFA, he told in an interview last week.

The university's Executive Council last month had approved a loan of over Rs 1,000 crore from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for infrastructure development and creation of capital assets.

The VC said that they are creating a Section 8 company for generating funds for the company.