DU to release first cut-off on October 12; session to begin November 18

new delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on October 12, as per the schedule released by the university.



Students will be able to check the cut-off lists at the Delhi University's website as well as at respective college websites. As per the official notice, there will be five cut-off lists this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists, further cut-off will be announced.

The last cut-off meanwhile will be announced on November 9. Meanwhile, admission for under graduation category through entrance exams is going to start from October 19. For post graduation merit and entrance based admission is going to start from October 28 October.

"In case vacant seats left further merit lists may be announced by the University of Delhi," a statement by the university said. The new academic session is slated to begin from November 18.

Nearly 5.63 lakh students had registered for undergraduate courses on Delhi University's official portal. Over 1.83 lakh candidates had registered for the postgraduate courses, whereas, 34,000 M.phil and PhD registrations have been done.

This is the highest in the past three years and about 1 lakh more than that of last year. This year, due to a high number of applicants, the cut-off is expected to go higher. The Delhi University closed the fresh registration window on August 31. However, the corrections to the applications can be made till

October 5.

As per the data shared by the Delhi University, the maximum number of applicants — 1,42,526 — have registered from Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701).

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Delhi decided to cancel extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, restricting candidates having NCC and NSS certificates, to register on the official website.

Later, the Delhi University said that the admissions under 12 categories, including dance, music, yoga and divinity, will be granted based on the certificates.