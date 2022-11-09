DU to organise three-day int'l conference from today

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is going to organise a three-day international conference from November 10. The conference on "Infrastructure, Information and Innovation for Building New India" will be inaugurated by the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.



The international conference is being held under the aegis of the centenary celebration of the university. It is organised by DU's Gandhi Bhawan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Delhi Library Association and SRFLIS. Apart from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Rajiv Chandrashekhar and Vice President of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel are going to grace the ceremony as special guests.

According to the University, the programme will be presided by the Vice-Chancellor of DU, Professor Yogesh Singh and Professor KP Singh is the organising secretary of the conference.

The three days 'Academic Mahakumbh' will be attended by over 600 delegates, participants, educationists, scientists, Vice-Chancellors, principals, deans, heads, librarians and students.