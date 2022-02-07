DU to offer students who couldn't complete their degree a chance to do so

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will now give a "centenary" chance to students who could not complete their degree for some reason to return to the university and take their exams.

A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting held here on January 28 to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university. The celebrations to mark DU's centenary year will begin from May 1 and will see year-long events planned by the university which will continue till May 1, 2023.

"The Executive Council has approved the proposal. We are calling it a 'centenary' chance. Students who could not complete their degree for some reason can come and give their papers and earn their degree from the university," DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Explaining the details, he said two chances would be given to such students between May 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023 the first being around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March wherein they can take their examinations.