DU to hike university dev fee by Rs 300 from academic year '22-23
New Delhi: Delhi University has decided to increase the annual university development fee charged from students by Rs 300 from the academic year 2022-23 after a gap of 13 years, a senior official said on Wednesday. The university development fee (UDF) is a component of the annual fees charged from students.
"We have decided to slightly increase the annual university development fees from Rs 600 to Rs 900 from the academic year 2022-23," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.
This has been done in view of the reduction in capital grants by the University Grants Commission (UGC), he said.
DU had constituted a university development fund committee to consider the allocation of funds for various activities like construction of new buildings and procurement of laboratory equipment. The committee's recommendations were accepted in the meeting of the university's Executive Council held on December 17 despite a few members' dissent.
The committee comprising former pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi and Registrar Gupta said the UGC was not releasing sufficient capital grant to the university for laboratory and other equipment for the last three to four years and had allocated Rs 1.25 crore in financial year 2021-22.
