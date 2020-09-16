DU teachers move HC over unpaid salaries

New Delhi: Some teachers of Delhi University on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the 12 colleges which are affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the Delhi government to release their salaries pending for the last four months.

The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 17, said apart from these teachers there are other employees, teaching and non-teaching staff, who have not received their salaries for the months of May, June, July and August.

The eight teachers, who have filed the plea through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, said they are members of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), which on behalf of the aggrieved staff, has been writing to the Delhi government for the release of funds to enable the 12 DU colleges, to pay salaries due to 1,500 teachers and non-teaching staff working there.

The plea said due to non-payment of salaries to the teachers, they and all other employees working with the 12 colleges are undergoing mental agony and harassment and contended that there is no justification on the part of authorities to not pay them their dues

on time.