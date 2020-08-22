DU teachers form human chain, demand pending grants

new delhi: Teachers from 12 colleges of Delhi University on Friday protested against the Delhi government for failing to provide grants to these colleges. These are 100 per cent fully-funded State government colleges. About 2,400 staff, including professors and contractual workers, have also not been paid since April. The teachers today collected at Mandi House and formed a human chain in protest against the Delhi government.



A professor from Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, who was part of the protest, said "We are also taking online classes and will also evaluate the examinations. We are still working for the colleges and are facing financial difficulties while no one is listening to us."

Meanwhile, DUTA General Secretary said that this is a tussle between the BJP and AAP.

"We are appealing to the government to see these two as different things. Time has been wasted and governing bodies should be formed. The BJP is deliberately stopping the making of governing bodies. There seems to be a tussle between BJP and AAP," she said.