DU teachers condemn admin's decision to do away with faculty reservation

New delhi: Delhi University teachers have condemned the acting University of Delhi (DU) Vice Chancellor to urge a withdrawal of the notification on supernumerary seats based on discretion.



In a statement DU's Academic Council while criticising the move said that the admissions fall within the purview of the Academic Council, and any decision related to Admissions has to be compulsorily deliberated upon and ratified by the Academic Council as per Ordinance II.

"Hence it is dismaying that the University has introduced 5 new supernumerary seats, based on discretion exercised by the College Principals and University, for every college under College-University seats in the current academic session. This amounts to an unambiguous violation of Ordinance II," it said in a statement.

According to DU's December 21 notice, it allowed five supernumerary seats to every college over and above the regular admission of students. The provision allows Principals of the colleges to make up to five admissions almost entirely on discretionary basis, of which two may be "suggested" by the University.

"When there is intense competition to secure admission in DU colleges, such a move is not only totally unethical, it is also illegal," it added.

"This move is an attempt to restart such opaque practices in the name of the COVID 19 pandemic. The precise connection between COVID 19 and such a discretionary quota is unclear and entirely questionable; in fact, it seems to be just an alibi for satisfying vested interests. It is relevant to point out that when DU did not care to advise the colleges for reducing the fees, where in the context of COVID 19 so many people are under financial fragility and precariousness, such discretionary admissions to candidates without any connection to COVID 19 whatsoever is a selective and ironical proposition, to say the least," it further said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Teachers' Front also demanded for the withdrawal of the notification.