DU Teachers' Association observes strike

New Delhi: Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday observed a strike to strongly oppose the unfair displacement of



working ad-hoc teachers and also demanded the retention of all the displaced ad-hoc teachers.

DUTA unequivocally demands that the University and College administration should refrain from the

acts of displacing serving ad-hoc teachers and devise an urgent and effective mechanism to ensure their retention in the University systems as ad-hoc teachers.

Delhi University Teachers' Association also cleared that they are going to organise a press conference on October 11, 2022.

They will meet UGC officials on October 13, 2022 and will discuss the long-pending demand for EWS expansion seats in lieu of a 25 per cent increased intake of students in all courses. Also, the association will oppose the retrospective implementation

of EWS reservation against teaching posts sanctioned prior to 2019. DUTA also demands from the government of Delhi to release the full funds of 12 Colleges of Delhi University funded by it.