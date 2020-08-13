DU students held for protesting against prof Hany Babu's arrest

new deLhi: Six students from Delhi University were detained on Wednesday as student bodies protested demanding the release of associate professor in the Department of English, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case. The students were protesting behind the art faculty.

Students Federation of India (SFI), which was part of the protest, condemned the arrest of the students and the arrest of professor Babu. "The peaceful protest was met with severe hostility by the Delhi police. Students are now being curbed from exercising their democratic right to protest," a statement by SFI.

Six protestors have been charged with 58/20, 188/34 IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, and 51 Disaster Management Act. They've been released on bail. "The criminalization of dissent shall not be tolerated," it added.

Meanwhile, a member of All India Students Association (AISA) called the act cowardly. "Not letting us raise our voice is a cowardly act of Delhi Police and the government, who has jailed a professor," he said.

"Intellectuals and activists have been vigorously targeted in the past few months. This is a systematic suppression of resisting voices by incarcerating them," added SFI. Bhagat Singh Ekta Munch, Democratic Students Federation and KYS was also part of the protest.