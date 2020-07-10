DU students form committee against OBE, threaten mass hunger strike

New Delhi: Students from Delhi University (DU) have now constituted a committee and demanded the cancellation of online open-book exams (OBE), warning the administration to take a timely decision or the students would be forced to go on a hunger



strike.

The committee comprises first, second and final year students from different colleges of DU.

"The University is very adamant to do this, which is why we felt we needed proper amalgamation of all the voices of the students as many organisations have raised their voice," Pallavi, a first-year student who is part of the committee told Millennium

Post.

She also said that they are approaching various student organisations to come together. "We need to start a mass movement against OBE. We have put our demands and will give an ultimatum to the university. If our demands are not met, few of the core members of our committee will go on a hunger strike outside the V-C's residence," she added.

The committee demanded that if the administration was adamant to conduct the examinations, they should distribute tablets/mobile phones/laptop, notes and study materials to the needy students, or else cancel the exams.