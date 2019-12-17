DU students beaten up over protests

New Delhi: Delhi University students of Arts Faculty were allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police on Monday, as they stood protesting against police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) the previous night. Videos of police officials running around with sticks and beating students in the Arts Faculty area of the Delhi University campus was posted on social media.



The Millennium Post correspondent received distress calls from students who said that police had beaten them up. "The police grabbed them by their clothes and made them step down. The students are now outside and the building has been sorrounded by police completely," said a Political Science DU student.

The students had allegedly boycotted their examinations in solidarity with Jamia Millia students. The students were allegedly beaten up after they began protesting against the Citizenship Act and the police crackdown in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

However, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said that no student was beaten up.

Meanwhile, students have also alleged that some members of RSS and ABVP had also thrashed some students over the protests.

"RSS members were beating the students, while police did not take any action," said a student, who didn't want to be named. Numerous protests have started taking place in universities against police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, scores of students from various universities across the national Capital gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. The protest that was a collective call was joined by students and citizens both, who lit candles at the protest venue.

Police had put up barricades to stop the students from reaching Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where an event, called by Jawaharlal Nehru University students, to read the Preamble of Constitution was scheduled to take place. However, the police allowed the students to carry on the scheduled program later.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)