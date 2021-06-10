DU student dies in house collapse

New Delhi: A 26-year-old Delhi University student died due to a house collapse in the Malviya Nagar area. Police have arrested two contractors in the case.



As per the official on Wednesday, they received a PCR call at 4.30 pm. The caller told officials that due to digging of the basement of the adjacent under-construction building, the house has collapsed and one person has fallen down the debris.

After receiving the information, they reached the spot and debris were removed. "After the debris was removed body of a one-person identified as Ishan Sethi, resident of Mussoorie was found," the official said.

According to police deceased was staying on rent at S- 322 Panchsheel park just adjacent to the under-construction site where digging of the basement was taking place.

"He was doing his PG from DU. The body has been shifted AIIMS mortuary," the official said adding that the deceased's parents have been informed. A case under sections 304 A, 288, 427 of IPC has been registered and accused contractors Vikas Bhayana and Rahul Bhayana have been arrested.

Meanwhile, in another case, body of a 75-year-old man in a semi-decomposed condition was recovered from a drain in Paschim Vihar area on Wednesday, three days after he went missing from his home in west Delhi. The officer said no apparent assault marks were seen on the body and statements of family members and enquiry do not reveal any foul play.