DU student arrested for harassing women online

new delhi: A 23-year-old BA first-year student from Delhi University was arrested for sending obscene messages to a woman on Facebook. Police identified the accused as Kafil. Police said that one woman complainant, resident of Mehrauli, lodged a complaint at Mehrauli police station that an unknown person was harassing her by sending obscene and abusive messages on her Facebook account from an account with a fake name of Karan.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said during interrogation, the accused confessed to the above-said crime and told that he was fond of making girlfriends and sending them obscene messages. For this purpose, he used to create IDs with fake names. He used hotspot or WiFi of other users in creating these IDs and sending obscene posts to evade detection.

"Further, he disclosed that earlier, he used to stalk a girl resident of Mehrauli by creating a fake profile on Facebook in the name of Karan and presented himself as a gym trainer to impress girls, " he said. From his possession, the mobile phone used in the commission of crime has been taken into police custody. Police have come across two such cases where he changed his FB identity and harassed women. The case was solved by the team of inspector (Cyber Cell) Ajit Kumar. Kafil was studying B.A. 1st year and works at his father's shop.