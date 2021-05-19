DU starts preparations for oxygen plants in campus

New Delhi: After numerous requests from teachers following the death of several faculty members, the Delhi University is now taking several measures such as setting up oxygen plants, Covid care centres, and procuring oxygen concentrators, in the university.



DU has opened Corona Care Center at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Laxmibai College. The University said it has also started preparations for a possible third wave, under which the DU will open Covid care centres in hostels and stadiums. Meanwhile, 100 beds each facility will also be opened at Janaki Devi Memorial College, Hansraj College, while a 200-beds corona center will also start at a hostel in the campus.

According to the DU Teachers' Association (DUTA), 33 working faculty members have died of Covid-19 since March.

Noting that intermittent oxygen supply was one of the biggest reasons for the "devastation" under the second wave, the university in a press statement said, "University will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (about 50-80 cylinders per day) using the PSA technology that will cost less, is safe in a campus setting and needs minimal clearances and approvals from the government."

To deal with a possible third wave of Corona, the DU administration has decided to procure the facility of oxygen, for which preparations are being made to set up an oxygen plant in the campus. According to the DU administration, 80 medical cylinders will be filled daily from the oxygen plant. DU will use Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology for this which is very economical. At the same time, DU will also increase testing facilities in its health center.

Meanwhile, as many as five working professors of the Delhi University (DU), including a department head and a 33-year-old ad-hoc teacher have succumbed to Covid and Covid-like symptoms in the last six days.

On Monday, Chetan Jassal, a young assiatant professor in Commerce Department at Mata Sundri College died of Covid-19.