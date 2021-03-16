DU semester OBEs start, physical mode optional

New Delhi: The online examinations for Delhi University began from Monday. The varsity on Sunday, March 14 issued guidelines for the online open-book semester examination 2021 on its official website.



Like last time the university has provided extra time if one is facing technical glitches. However, a review committee has been set up to examine such cases. "In case of poor internet connectivity/any unforeseen technical glitches etc: The students are advised to submit his/her script beyond the specified time period

with the documentary evidence. The maximum time limit for the delayed submission is 60 minutes. However, all such cases will be examined by the Review Committee and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review Committee," the guidelines by the university said.

According to the guidelines, the students will have to answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.

"The duration of the Examination shall be 4 hours. Out of which 3 hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format, and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the Portal. The duration of the Examination shall be 6 hours for the students belonging to the Divyaang (PwBD) Category," reads the official guidelines.

Due to the pandemic, exams have been shifted to earlier dates.

Meanwhile, arrangements have also been made for students who want to give physical exams.