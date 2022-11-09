DU revises seat matrix for PG prog

New Delhi: The Delhi University has revised the seat matrix for the Postgraduate (PG) programme and it is available on the official website of the university.



The university also said in the statement that in the Academic Council meeting, they took the decision that the seat matrix of some of the PG programs has been revised and candidates are requested to see the revised seat matrix at the official website. Applicants need to login to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the Departments or Colleges by November 13.

According to the university, the provisional allocations of seats will be prepared on the basis of preferences submitted by the candidates and candidates who wish to update their marks can login on the official website. The notice also states that the preferences submitted by the candidates will become the basis for provisional allocation of seats and during the preference change window and they can also update their marks.

The university is going to release the third merit list on November 10 and candidate are required to accept their allotted seat from November 11 to 13. Colleges need to verify and approve the student application till November 14. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 15.